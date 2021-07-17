Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.39% of Franchise Group worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

