Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 261.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Gerdau worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 977,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $10,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gerdau by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 155,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

