Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $762,000.00. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,879 shares of company stock worth $13,014,249. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $64.45 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.