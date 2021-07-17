Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 147,475 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,475 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Ingevity worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 18.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.