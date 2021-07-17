Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 227,871 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227,871 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Meritor worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at $500,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

