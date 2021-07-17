Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 305,491 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 305,491 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of ADTRAN worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 123.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after buying an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 329,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 306,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after buying an additional 197,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.46 million, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

