Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 7,531 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.82% of American Software worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $681.35 million, a PE ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

