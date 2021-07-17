Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 76,946 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,946 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of AZZ worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.91. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

