Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 827,062 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,062 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $186.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.69. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

