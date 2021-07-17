Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of Veritiv worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 121.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $58.14 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

