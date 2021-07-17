Artfinity (AT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Artfinity has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Artfinity has a market cap of $349,220.57 and $4,040.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.00799875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

AT is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

