Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

