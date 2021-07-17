Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

