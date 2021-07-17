Aryacoin (AYA) Market Cap Achieves $1.78 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $21,228.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

