Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTY opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. Aryzta has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.74.

Get Aryzta alerts:

Separately, AlphaValue raised Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.