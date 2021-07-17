Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

AOTVF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.