ASD 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One ASD coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $267.94 million and $1.03 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.37 or 0.00808114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

