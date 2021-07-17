Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Trading Down 0.3%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 526.25 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 528.53 ($6.91). Approximately 41,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 96,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 521.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £661.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66.

In other news, insider Gay Coley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($34,295.79).

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.