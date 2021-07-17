Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

