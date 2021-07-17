Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director H Carl Mccall Sells 97,971 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director H Carl Mccall sold 97,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total value of $29,443,224.63.

H Carl Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00.

Athene stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,285. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Athene by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $97,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Athene by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

