Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $144,151.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00145186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,619.56 or 1.00057654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

