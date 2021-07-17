Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TEAM opened at $260.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 324.02 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

