Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61. Atos has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Get Atos alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEXAY shares. downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.