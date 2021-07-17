Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Purchases 12,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 32.5% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 714,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,325,000 after buying an additional 175,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.