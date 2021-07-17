Auto (AUTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.88 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $808.99 or 0.02520721 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Auto has a market cap of $42.88 million and $13.65 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00816866 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

