Automata Network 1-Day Volume Hits $117.43 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $84.97 million and approximately $117.43 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00144679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.22 or 0.99987559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.