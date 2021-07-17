Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0735 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Autonio has a market cap of $6.61 million and $160,443.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00144679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.22 or 0.99987559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,859,687 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

