Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Critical Analysis

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalara and Check Point Software Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $500.57 million 25.47 -$49.18 million ($0.46) -322.43 Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 8.12 $846.60 million $6.07 20.13

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -11.77% -5.43% -3.71% Check Point Software Technologies 40.79% 25.69% 15.43%

Volatility & Risk

Avalara has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avalara and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 1 10 0 2.91 Check Point Software Technologies 2 12 4 0 2.11

Avalara currently has a consensus price target of $185.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.73%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $131.81, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Avalara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Avalara on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation; and Avalara Item Classification, a solution that addresses the process of assigning proper country-specific Harmonized System codes to products. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security, cloud visibility, cloud security posture management, and workload protection solutions for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; and Check Point Harmony that delivers the security for remote users and access; and Check Point Security Management, which enables customers from single offices to hundreds and thousands of offices to manage and tailor their security policy to express their business needs from a single pane of glass. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

