Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Major Shareholder Sells $4,289,846.34 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,289,846.34. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $37.65. 459,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,267. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

