Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Major Shareholder Sells $4,289,846.34 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,289,846.34. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $37.65. 459,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,267. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.40.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
