Axis DeFi (AXIS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $91,729.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars.

