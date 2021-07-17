Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Axonics worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $59.77 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,199,172 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

