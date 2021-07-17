Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107,712 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Baidu worth $80,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 74,056 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Baidu by 4.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 331,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.58. 3,795,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,438. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.