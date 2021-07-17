Balancer (BAL) 1-Day Volume Tops $21.92 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. Balancer has a market cap of $123.83 million and approximately $21.92 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.83 or 0.00056236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.58 or 0.00802779 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.