Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BLHEF opened at $172.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.75. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $139.00 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

About Bâloise

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

