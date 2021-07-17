Banano Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and $202,269.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001863 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,820,247 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

