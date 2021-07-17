Band Protocol (BAND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.67 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.28 or 0.00016351 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $185.90 million and $25.67 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

