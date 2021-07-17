Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Bank First worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank First by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank First by 32.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

