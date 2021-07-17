Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC opened at $37.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $324.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

