Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Ireland Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

