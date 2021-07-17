Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,616 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Merchants Bancorp worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

MBIN opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

