Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Miller Industries worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $430.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

