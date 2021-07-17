Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.50 Million Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of United States Cellular worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM opened at $36.70 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

