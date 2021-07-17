Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,076 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Flushing Financial worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 17.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $892,114.08. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

FFIC stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.