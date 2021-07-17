Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of TPI Composites worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $40.51 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,073,134. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

