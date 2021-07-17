Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,624,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of TechnipFMC worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,889,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,428,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,749,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,350 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,743,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,094 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

