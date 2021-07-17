Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of BKSC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 30.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,702. Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

