Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 618,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. 97,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,816. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
