Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 698.80 ($9.13). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 687.40 ($8.98), with a volume of 2,735,223 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

The company has a market cap of £7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,195.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

