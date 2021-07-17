Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,470,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

