BarterTrade (BART) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. BarterTrade has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $88,996.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BarterTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BarterTrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00799783 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BarterTrade Coin Profile

BART is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

Buying and Selling BarterTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarterTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BarterTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarterTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.